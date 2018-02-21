Police respond to dog attack in Bloomington

ST. GEORGE – A Bloomington resident has been cited by police following an incident Monday involving their dogs getting loose and one attacking and ultimately killing another dog being walked at the time.
A call came into police just after 11 a.m. reporting a “vicious animal” on Santa Anita Drive. Two dogs in the area got loose, and one of them, described as a pit bull by the responding officer, ended up attacking a poodle mix being walked by its owner, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.
The poodle mix, which had been on a leash was injured and later died, Trombley said. The dog’s owner was not physically harmed during the incident.
The pit bull’s owner was contacted by police and cited for having animal at large, not having a dog licensed and for a vicious animal. Each citation is counted as an infraction.
The pit bull and the other loose dog were not taken to the animal shelter, Trombley said, but were instead returned to their owner.
The St. George Animal Shelter confirmed Tuesday that dogs that attack other dogs are not subject to being quarantined at the shelter as they would be if they attacked and injured a human.
It is against St. George City code for a dog to be loose and not on a leash. This is for the safety of the animal and people who come across the animal, Trombley said.
In cases where the public encounters a loose dog, they area encourages to contact the St. George Police dispatch at 435-627-4300.
“We can’t do anything if we don’t know about it,” Trombley said.
so when one of these things kills a little child can the owner be charged w/ a homicide?
there are some nasty breeds out there, but pitbull terriers are far and away the most common of the nasty breeds
when it comes to pits: shoot on sight. I wish that could be extended to the owners as well.
and another stupid comment by the Prophet Bob. hopefully he’s the first one shot on sight !
I think the outcome stinks. The poor dog and owners of the dog killed. It is one thing to lose your dog but for it to be savagely attacked is worse. I cannot imagine what the owners are going through. Animal Control should take dogs away from irresponsible owners! Geez, how many more attacks will it take?
I lost my dog in Hawaii to an unprovoked attack by a Pit Bull loose. I blame the drug dealer owner of the dog.
If that was my poodle – and it never would be because I would never be seen in public with a poodle – I’d be pretty upset about this.
But those people who are saying the penalty is too light are wrong. The law is perfectly correct, a dog should not be put down for killing another dog. If an animal attacks humans, it must be put down for public safety. If it kills another animal, well, welcome to the animal kingdom.
So yeah, someone lost their pet and it seems like the irresponsible pet owner who allowed it to happen is going to get off with paying a few small fines. HOWEVER, no one is taking into account that when the owner of the poodle SUES the owner of the pit bull in civil court, since this is a civil matter, the penalty will be much more…substantial.
Welcome to the animal kingdom? Wow. When a service dog is attacked, it changes them forever and they may be so frightened that they can’t perform properly any more. Especially crushing when it is a Veteran’s service dog. Two of my friends with service dogs had their dog attacked by a pitbull and it has been hard for them to recover. One was actually attacked while on leash trotting beside his handler’s wheelchair by this same dog. Very distressing!
That dog needs shot. Period.