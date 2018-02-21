Police respond to dog attack in Bloomington

Stock image | Image compiled by St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Bloomington resident has been cited by police following an incident Monday involving their dogs getting loose and one attacking and ultimately killing another dog being walked at the time.

A call came into police just after 11 a.m. reporting a “vicious animal” on Santa Anita Drive. Two dogs in the area got loose, and one of them, described as a pit bull by the responding officer, ended up attacking a poodle mix being walked by its owner, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

The poodle mix, which had been on a leash was injured and later died, Trombley said. The dog’s owner was not physically harmed during the incident.

The pit bull’s owner was contacted by police and cited for having animal at large, not having a dog licensed and for a vicious animal. Each citation is counted as an infraction.

The pit bull and the other loose dog were not taken to the animal shelter, Trombley said, but were instead returned to their owner.

The St. George Animal Shelter confirmed Tuesday that dogs that attack other dogs are not subject to being quarantined at the shelter as they would be if they attacked and injured a human.

It is against St. George City code for a dog to be loose and not on a leash. This is for the safety of the animal and people who come across the animal, Trombley said.

In cases where the public encounters a loose dog, they area encourages to contact the St. George Police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

“We can’t do anything if we don’t know about it,” Trombley said.

