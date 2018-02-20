Traffic advisory: State Route 14 closed just outside Cedar City

Written by Ric Wayman
February 20, 2018
Traffic on state Route 14 in Cedar City is being slowed due to rock slides that have impacted the highway, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 20, 2018 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic on state Route 14 just outside of Cedar City is being slowed in both directions after a rock slide Tuesday morning forced the partial closure.

Traffic on state Route 14 in Cedar City is being slowed due to rockslides that have impacted the highway. Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 20, 2018 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News / Cedar City News

“Traffic is being stopped and routed through the rubble one direction at a time,” St. George News editor Paul Dail said after visiting the scene. “So drivers are being asked to slow down on the approach. They’re having to navigate around the rocks.”

One of the boulders has created a deep divot in the road on the westbound lane that will have to be repaired once the eastbound lane is cleared.

The UDOT website estimates the rock slide will be cleared at 1 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman "I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words." A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply