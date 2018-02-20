Traffic advisory: State Route 14 closed just outside Cedar City

Traffic on state Route 14 in Cedar City is being slowed due to rock slides that have impacted the highway, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 20, 2018 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic on state Route 14 just outside of Cedar City is being slowed in both directions after a rock slide Tuesday morning forced the partial closure.

“Traffic is being stopped and routed through the rubble one direction at a time,” St. George News editor Paul Dail said after visiting the scene. “So drivers are being asked to slow down on the approach. They’re having to navigate around the rocks.”

One of the boulders has created a deep divot in the road on the westbound lane that will have to be repaired once the eastbound lane is cleared.

The UDOT website estimates the rock slide will be cleared at 1 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman