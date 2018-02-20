Pioneer Park and Red Cliffs Desert Reserve cleanup scheduled; volunteers needed

A trail leads into the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve in Ivins, Utah, Aug. 23, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With a goal of removing everything from graffiti to trash, Washington County and its partners will host a public lands cleanup of Pioneer Park and the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants are encouraged to meet near the pavilion at the middle entrance to Pioneer Park in downtown St. George to sign release waivers and receive supplies and instructions. Volunteers will also be invited to join the “Give Your Land a Hand” mailing list, named after the countywide campaign launched in November 2016.

The county is asking for the public’s assistance with erasing graffiti and removing trash in Pioneer Park and along the T-Bone and Pioneer Rim trails in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

The Washington County “Give Your Land a Hand” Public Lands Clean-Up committee will provide trash bags and other supplies. Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, water and snacks for the event and to wear protective clothing like boots, hats, long-sleeve shirts and long pants.

Event details

What: Pioneer Park and Red Cliffs Desert Reserve cleanup.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Where: Meet near the pavilion at the middle entrance to Pioneer Park.

Details: For more information go to the Give Your Land a Hand website or email info@giveyourlandahand.com.

