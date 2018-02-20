Alleged St. George drug dealer busted after selling meth to confidential informant

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Undercover investigations by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to the takedown of alleged drug dealer Friday as the effort to suppress drug-related crimes in the county continues.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 37-year-old Shawn Michael Last, of St. George, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation, the task force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine on three separate occasions in Washington County, the report states, through the use of a confidential informant who purchased meth from Last.

Last was subsequently charged with three second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, two third-degree felony counts of drug possession and two class B misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an information filed Monday in 5th District Court by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility Friday.

Upon his arrest, authorities allegedly located meth in Last’s vehicle and on his person, charges state.

Last appeared before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Tuesday for his initial appearance.

According to Utah Court records, Last has an extensive criminal record, including arrests for assault, theft, criminal trespass, burglary, assault against a police officer, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief, child abuse, violation of a protective order, forgery and other drug-related offenses.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

