Police: 7th man arrested in child sex case, wanted 13-year-old girls to runaway with him

ST. GEORGE — A seventh man has been arrested in connection with a multiagency law enforcement operation in Southern Utah involving men allegedly conspiring to commit child rape.
In addition to the arrest of six other men, 46-year-old Eugene Alvarado Jr., of Sunnyvale, California, was arrested Monday afternoon on two first-degree felony counts of attempted child rape, two second-degree felony counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping and two third-degree felony counts of dealing harmful materials to minor.
Alvarado traveled from California to Southern Utah Monday to meet two 13-year-old girls, Parowan Police Chief Ken Carpenter said in an updated statement, adding:
He convinced them to run away from their home and he was going to take them back to California.
Alvarado also allegedly talked about having sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girls and used the internet to send the confidential informants pornographic images, police said.
Alvarado was taken in to custody without incident and was booked in to the Iron County jail.
Six other men were arrested as part of the child sex sting, including St. George Army recruiter Jason Livermore, 30, and Floyd Jennings, 71, both of St. George; James Garrelts, 53, of Cedar City; Trevor Bodily, 31, of Clearfield; Carlos Valenzuela Nunez, 30, of Enterprise; and Phillip Gerstner, 30, of Jerome, Idaho.
The men traveled to the area after separately responding to an ad placed on “websites known to produce child trafficking activities and child predators,” authorities said Sunday. The men were each arrested after arriving at an undisclosed location in northern Iron County to meet 13-year-old girls with whom they had allegedly arranged to have sex.
Read more: 6 men arrested in Southern Utah on conspiracy to commit child rape charges
“In a joint operation using a confidential informant an ad was placed on various social media websites. The ad had a picture of two young females with a phone number and a link to other sites,” Carpenter said in a statement, noting:
The suspects contacted the number and exchanged several phone conversations or text messages with the CI. In the conversations the CI made it clear they would be having sex with one or more 13-year-old children. The suspects agreed to the terms for location, time and payment and requested one or both 13-year-old girls.
Livermore was arrested Thursday and charged with two first-degree felony counts of criminal solicitation involving conspiracy to commit child rape and forcible sodomy and a second-degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet.
Jennings, Garrelts and Bodily were arrested and booked into jail on two first-degree felony counts each of conspiracy to commit child rape, according to police. Bodily also was booked on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the command of a peace officer.
Nunez and Gerstner were arrested and booked on one first-degree felony count each of conspiracy to commit child rape, according to police.
The joint criminal operation was conducted by the Parowan Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County Attorney’s Office, Iron-Garfield-Beaver Narcotics Task Force, Homeland Security Investigation, Utah Highway Patrol and Veterans for Child Rescue.
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
How many of these men were churchgoing LDS men?
I’m not sure a group like this can ever recover from this level of stupidity.
Lured into a trap by cops, most likely in their 30s-50s, pretending to be a pair of promiscuous little 13 years olds.
I’d be curious to know if the luring and making of arrangements done in these chats was done by the ‘hypothetical 13 year olds’ themselves or if it was done by some sort of hypothetical pimp or other hypothetical exploiter. If it was the latter it would make this group a far more predatory bunch of characters. But I would bet that that isn’t the case with all of them, or even of any of them.
I don’t want to seem like I’m defending this group of clowns, because at the very least they are guilty of being perverts and trying to actualize a fantasy of contact w/ young teens. I only say this bc I was reminiscing about the times I was around that age– 13 or so. We all remember “those girls” at that age; you guys know what I mean. I don’t like to use the ‘s word’, but that’s exactly what they were.
That’s why I have to wonder slightly to what extent this was predatory compared to what extent they may have been “lured”. Maybe this is just me being optimistic and hoping people’s nature isn’t as bad as what the cops and media would have us believe. It would be interesting to know the details of how these clowns were lured in to such a trap. You want to hope that people are better than this, is what i’m saying.
People aren’t better than this, that’s the problem. On some level I agree with where you’re going – this is, somewhat, entrapment. But I’m more inclined to feel some sympathy for those who sell drugs to the police department’s apparently endless supply of “confidential informants” than I am for these pedophiles.
I mean, with drugs, it is certainly possible to maintain that hey, maybe the person wouldn’t have been selling drugs if you weren’t buying. Maybe if it weren’t for the confidential informant drug market, some of these people would turn over a new leaf on their own at some point. I’m sure this has happened before – drug dealer quits selling drugs, decides to go straight, but then is lured back into the business because he can’t resist the money being offered by some undercover cop. Not saying it happens a lot, just saying, it’s happened, somewhere.
But with child sex predators, it’s a different story. If a man is willing to have sex with an imaginary 13-year-old girl, he is certainly willing to have sex with a real one, and there doesn’t appear to be a cure for this sickness. So this is how we clean up society from these people – yes, it’s a trap; but it’s a trap that prevents what MIGHT happen from one of these perverts. As opposed to the drug dealer scenario, where the worst-case scenario is simply that the person continues to sell drugs, the worst-case scenario from one of these low-lifes is pretty awful.