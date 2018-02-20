Turning vehicles trigger crash on Bluff Street

St. George Police officers respond to a two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street near 500 North, St. George, Utah, Feb. 20, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Drivers sustained minor injuries and both were cited after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in a heavy construction area of Bluff Street was triggered when a driver failed to yield.

St. George Police officers responded to the crash near 500 North Bluff Street that involved a white Mazda four-door passenger car and a green Honda CRV, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

After speaking with the drivers and witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the Honda was heading north on Bluff Street. Approaching West 500 North, the driver, intent on making a left turn into the Desert Palms Fitness Center parking lot, slowed down as he neared the intersection.

Meanwhile, a vehicle heading south on the same street approached the intersection while slowing down to turn right onto West 500 North heading east, which blocked the Honda driver’s view of oncoming traffic.

The Mazda, heading south, then struck the Honda as it pulled into the intersection while turning left. The impact that sent both vehicles spinning across the roadway.

The man driving the Honda told officers he was unable to see the Mazda heading toward the intersection before he made the turn.

“Because the green CRV couldn’t see past that other vehicle, they inched forward and then pulled out and made the turn, without seeing the Mazda beforehand,” Mickelson said.

A witness, who is visiting the area from Idaho, was traveling directly behind the Mazda and said the woman driving the passenger car swerved sharply in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The witness then pulled to the side of the road to check on the driver and remained at the scene to provide a witness statement to police.

“I was directly behind her, and she came through the intersection and tried her best to swerve around the car, trying to avoid hitting it, but it seemed to come out of nowhere, and that was that,” the witness said.

The man driving the Honda was cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn, while the driver of the Mazda was cited for having no insurance, the officer said.

The drivers suffered minor injuries when the airbags deployed in both vehicles, and traffic was impacted for nearly an hour while officers tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

