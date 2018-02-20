Teen crashes into auto class project at Pine View High School

File photo of St. George Police patrol vehicle on Bluff Street near construction zone, St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash in the parking lot of Pine View High School resulted in citations and two damaged vehicles after officers responded to a disturbance Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the school at 2850 East 750 North at 2 a.m., after the St. George Communications Center received a call reporting a disturbance and possible car crash in the parking lot, Lona Trombley, public information officer for the St. George Police Department, said.

Responding officers found an older-model SUV that appeared to have been struck by another vehicle. After questioning witnesses at the scene, they learned that the SUV was struck by a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old male.

The SUV was parked at the school at the time of the crash, and was going to be used in an automobile class project scheduled for the following day, Trombley said.

The teen driving the Honda allegedly told police he was not driving the vehicle when the crash occurred and there was at least one passenger inside of the car that left the area before officers arrived. The passenger, also a teen, was later found by police.

The driver was cited for never obtaining a driver’s license, providing a false written statement and reckless driving, while both the driver and his passenger were cited for a curfew violation before being released to their guardians.

No injuries were reported.

Trombley added that “officers have information and evidence to suggest there were more people present in the parking lot that fled the scene before officers arrived.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

