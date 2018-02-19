Search and rescue crews save injured woman in Snow Canyon State Park

A woman fell into a crack while hiking on the Petrified Dunes trail in Snow Canyon State Park Sunday. Search and rescue crews were able to save her, undated photo | Photo by Sara Edwards, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Search and rescue crews saved a woman who fell into a crack in Snow Canyon State Park Sunday.

The 41-year-old woman, who was visiting the state park with her family from northern Utah, slipped and fell about 10 feet off the Petrified Dunes trail at 3 p.m., said Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin. She had fallen into a crevice in the rock, Cashin said, and had hit her head. Thirteen search and rescue volunteers and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident.

The woman had lacerations on her head from the fall, Cashin said.

“Her injuries didn’t appear to be fatal,” Cashin said. “She was conscious and talking. But whenever you have a head injury, we have to take it seriously.”

Search and rescue crews hooked up safety lines and lifted the woman up to safety in a basket, Cashin said. She was then carried to an Ivins city all-terrain rescue vehicle, which took her to an ambulance to transport her to the hospital.

“She was transported in good condition — not great, but good,” Cashin said. “Overall, it was a pretty straightforward rescue.”

The entire rescue from the time the emergency call was made took two hours, Cashin said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.