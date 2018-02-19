Storm dumps snow over entire state, causes traffic snarls, Southern Utah road closure

Snow Canyon covered in snow, Ivins, Utah, Feb. 19, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A winter storm that’s already dropped more than a foot of snow on some parts of Utah and snarled traffic, including a road closure in Southern Utah, is expected to continue through President’s Day.

The National Weather Service reports the snow that started overnight had blanketed the mountains by Monday morning and left 9 inches or more in lower-elevation cities south of Salt Lake, like Sandy and Orem. The valley in northern Utah’s Logan area saw up to a foot, and meteorologist Monica Traphagan says central and Southern Utah are also getting hit.

Driving conditions in Iron County have been bad as a result, with numerous cars and trucks reported to have spun off the road, including sections of Interstate 15. Snow is heavy north of Cedar City and plows are out in force. State Route 143 is closed from milepost 17 just past Brian Head to milepost 27, according to the UDOT website, and motorists are being advised to find an alternate route.

A wind advisory issued Monday morning isn’t helping matters.

In Washington County, snow has been reported in Santa Clara, Kanab and even parts of St. George. Northbound Interstate 15 is seeing snow starting at about milepost 42, according to UDOT’s cameras, although plows have been keeping the roads clear.

Traphagan says chilly temperatures forecast for Monday night could extend morning commute problems on Tuesday as people return to work from the President’s Day weekend.

Though the new accumulation will help a below-average snowpack, she says Utah will need more to get up to normal.

