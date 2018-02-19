Wind advisory issued for southern and central Utah

This composite image includes a file photo of a semitractor-trailer overturned on the interstate. | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for west central and southwest Utah that could include gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisory will be in effect Monday until 4 p.m.

Affected area

The advisory is in effect for west central, southwest and south central Utah, including the cities of Green River, Hanksville, Bullfrog, Kanab and Escalante.

Winds and timing

Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph will develop this morning continuing through the day before diminishing late this afternoon.

Impacts

Strong crosswinds on Interstate 70, U.S. Route 50 across west central Utah and U.S. Route 89 across south central Utah will make for difficult driving conditions. Most susceptible to these winds include high profile vehicles and those towing trailers or boats. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility. Wind sensitive operations may be affected.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds which can make driving difficult.

