Southern Utah University art students to speak on their personal artistic journey

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s department of art and design welcomes outstanding student speakers to Art Insights Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Southern Utah Museum of Art. This gives art students the chance to talk about their artistic journey and an opportunity for the community to learn about student work at SUU. Admission is free and open to the public.

These graduating seniors will offer a variety of viewpoints and insights on the many facets of art and design. Speakers for the evening are Jamie Louthan, Sara Schlagel, Tessa Brunnenmeyer, Erin Shupe, Jessica Jones, Elizabeth Edwards, Shaena Dansie, Sharilyn Shumway and Michelle Gray.

“I feel honored to be chosen by the department of art and design as an outstanding student speaker,” Jones said. “The most rewarding part about being in this department is how concerned the faculty are with student success.”

From these presentations, a finalist will be chosen to represent the department of art and design at the graduation convocation in May.

“My advice to other art and design students is ‘Trust yourself,'” said Gray, outstanding student speaker for photography. “Your ideas and your vision are what make your art uniquely yours. You don’t want to make anyone’s art but your own.”

Art education student Louthan said:

I’ve received a broad education in the department of art and design. I was able to experiment with many different mediums and learn from those experiences. My advice to current art students is ‘experiment with your skills during undergrad, and don’t expect to find a narrow focus until much later. You might end up focusing on a medium or subject matter you never thought you would.’ I’ll be touching on this more during my talk, where I’ll discuss my progression as an artist and also how I got into teaching.

Event details

What: Art Insights, Southern Utah University, department of art and design

When: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S 300 West, Cedar City, Utah

Details: Free admission. The general public invited to attend

