Dixie State symphony orchestra to perform Tchaikovsky violin concerto with international musician

The Dixie State Symphony Orchestra will partner with world-renowned violinist Frédéric Moreau to perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on Feb. 24 in the Dixie State University M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Cox Performing Arts Center will be filled with the beautiful melodies of one of the best-known violin concertos when world-renowned violinist Frédéric Moreau performs with the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra Saturday.

Moreau, one of the most prolific French artists of this generation, will perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cox Performing Arts Center on the Dixie State campus. The concert will also feature the orchestra’s performance of Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, highlight the string section in Grieg’s Holberg Suite and conclude with Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

Leading up to the concert, Moreau will host a master class at Dixie State to personally work with the student musicians. As part of this experience, Moreau will share his teaching expertise and passion for music, presenting an incredible learning experience for participants and observers alike. The class, which is open to the public and free to attend, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Concert Hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center.

“Many students in the orchestra are pursuing music degrees with goals to establish careers in the music world,” said professor of music Paul Abegg, who directs the symphony orchestra. “Guests such as Mr. Moreau provide a chance for them to interact with and see up close what it is like to work as a professional musician.”

Moreau, who regularly tours in 17 countries, started his solo career at age 18 and studied violin with masters such as Jean Fournier, Michele Auclair, Regis Pasquier and Tibor Varga. He brings the violin repertoire to life with styles extending from baroque to contemporary. His eclectic taste has won him numerous international competitions and helped him create recordings of Beethoven and Rachmaninov’s masterpieces. Passionate about chamber music, Moreau is a member of the Perpetuo Duo, Solsice Trio and Goldoni Quartet.

The Dixie State Symphony Orchestra is an academic class offered through the university’s College of the Arts. Led by Abegg, the ensemble helps students develop sight-reading, rehearsal and public performance skills as well as knowledge of and appreciation for the symphonic literature of composers from the 16th through 20th centuries. Learn more about Dixie State’s Department of Music at music.dixie.edu.

General admission tickets to the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto concert are $5 and are available at www.dsutix.com or by calling the Dixie State University Box Office at telephone 435-652-7800.

Event details

What: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.

Who: Violinist Frédéric Moreau and the Dixie State University Symphony Orchestra.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Performing Arts Center at Dixie State University.

Details: Tickets $5.

