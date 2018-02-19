Nov. 17, 1955 — Feb. 17, 2018

Melva Lucille Gallup Dunbar, age 62, passed away on Feb. 17, 2018, in St. George. She was born Nov. 17, 1955, in Rigby, Idaho, to Gerald Thomas Gallup and Ida Fern Nelson Gallup.

She was raised in Ririe, Idaho, and on her family farm in Antelope, Idaho. She attended school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. She also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where she met the love of her life. She married Randall Allan Dunbar on June 28, 1975, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Toole and Centerville,Utah, but spent most of their married life in Santa Clara. She worked in the accounting departments of Valley Bank and Skywest Airlines.

She was an active member of the LDS church and performed an extraordinary amount of compassionate service for her neighbors and community. She was an accomplished pianist and floral designer as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a contagious laugh and smile and enjoyed sharing it while playing games with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Randy, sons, Brandon (Connie), Jason, and Stewart (Kim) Dunbar and five grandchildren all of St. George. She is also survived by her sisters Kathy (Doug) Dever, Marie (Karl) Meng, her brothers Ray, Carl (Debbie), Gordon (Carole) Gallup, and sister-in-law Kerry (Tom) Gallup. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Tom Gallup.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the LDS Church and Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be at the Santa Clara Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit McMillan Mortuary online.