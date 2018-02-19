Enterprise City to hold land auction in support of community-funded park project

Enterprise, Utah, July 2013 | Photo by Rachel Gee, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Enterprise City officials will conduct an auction of 3.75 acres of land in the city next week, the proceeds of which will go toward the completion of a park that is being funded and built by the community.

The auction will be conducted by Mayor Brandon Humphries Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Enterprise City Office, 375 S. 200 East. The parcel of undeveloped land, located at approximately 75 E. 550 South in Enterprise, was donated to the city for the purposes of the auction by the Dean and Carol Terry family.

A starting bid of $100,000 has been placed, which is the appraised value of the 3.75 acres. Anyone interested in participating in the auction is invited to attend.

All of the money gained from the final sale of the land will go toward funding the Enterprise Community Park. The deed work will also be donated by Southern Utah Title.

The park’s construction is already well underway. It is located centrally located in Enterprise, and planned features include a splash pad, soccer fields, tennis courts, a covered sports court, a playground and a community center.

The park is a major need for the community, according to city officials, which currently lacks areas for large gatherings and events, depending on school and church facilities for public functions.

The park’s budget is approximately $3.75 million, a substantial portion of which has already been raised.

“We’re $2 million into it, and the city hasn’t spent any money,” City Councilman Jared Holt said.

Hundreds of individuals, businesses and organizations have contributed money toward the project, and about $1 million worth of labor, materials and equipment has been donated.

While progress on the park has been incremental, Holt said city officials are determined to see it to completion.

Event details

What: Auction for 3.75 acres of land located at approximately 75 E. 550 in Enterprise.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m.

Where: Enterprise City Office, 375 S. 200 East, Enterprise, Utah.

Details: A starting bid of $100,000 has been placed. Anyone interested in participating in the auction is invited to attend.

