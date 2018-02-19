Santa Clara-Ivins Police come upon valuable sports collection – who owns it?

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department is seeking information that may help to locate the rightful owner of multiple sports collector items or any information pertaining to how the collection went missing in the first place.

Within the last week police were contacted by an individual who reported they had come across numerous sports jerseys and other apparel that appeared to be valuable collector’s items, officer Randy Hancey said.

The items included football, baseball, basketball and hockey apparel, some of which appeared new with the price tags still attached, while other items showed signs of wear. There are more than 40 items in the collection.

“These items could have come from a burglary or possible a theft from a collectible store, but they appear to be valuable items and we need to know who they belong to,” Hancey said.

After checking with surrounding agencies, investigators were unable to match the items to any reported burglary or theft and have yet to identify the rightful owner.

“We are sure that whoever owns the valuable items wants them back, because they appear to have possibly come from a collection and the owner may not even know they are missing yet,” Hancey said.

Hancey went on to say that investigators are releasing limited information and are unable to be more specific at this time, but additional information may be released as it becomes available.

“We really want to get these items back to whoever owns them,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122, or the Washington County Sheriff’s dispatch line at 435-634-5730.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews