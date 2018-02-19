March 30, 1933 — Feb, 18, 2018

Alvin “Bud” Byron Smith, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2018. He was born March 30, 1933, in Salt Lake City to Erma E. Jones and Joseph Byron Smith. He met Marilyn Luvena Wise in Hermosa Beach, California, and they were married in 1952. After serving two years in the Army, he went into business as a ceramic tile setter and then into custom home construction. The family moved to Lake Tahoe, California, and then to Carson City, Nevada, where they lived for 39 years. Since 2012, they have lived in St. George.

Bud was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions, mainly branch president of a small branch in Tahoe City, California, and a counselor in the stake presidency of the Carson City Nevada Stake from 1982-1992. He was proud of his heritage and passed that respect on to his children.

Bud is survived by his daughters: Lois (Kevin) Jensen and Linda Whimple, both of St. George; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sister, Delores (George) Kehew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents; and twin brother, Allen.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George.

A visitation will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary located at 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

