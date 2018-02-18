Crash injures driver after motorist fails to yield on left turn

A Buick LaCrosse and Hyundai Sonata are damaged after the LaCrosse failed to yield and crashed into the Sonata, causing the driver of the Sonata to be injured Sunday, St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was injured and taken to the hospital after another failure-to-yield crash in St. George Sunday.

A woman driving a Buick LaCrosse north on Dixie Drive failed to yield when making a left turn onto Valley View Drive at approximately 1 p.m., St. George Police officer Derek Lewis said. The LaCrosse slammed into the driver’s side of a Hyundai Sonata, which was northbound on Dixie Drive, Lewis said.

The driver in the Sonata was injured and taken to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

“As far as injuries go,” Lewis said, “we’re not entirely sure of the severity of it.”

The driver of the LaCrosse was issued a citation for failure to yield, Lewis said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash. The busy intersection was blocked for about 30 minutes until tow trucks could remove the damaged vehicles from the scene.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

