Dixie State University’s new Mechanical Engineering program to host open house

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University mechanical engineering program will host an open house to introduce the community to the program’s faculty members and demonstrate equipment that will be used as part of the new academic offering.

The open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Smith’s Computer Center on the Dixie State campus. As they explore the state-of-the-art lab and equipment, attendees will be able to see 3-D printers in action and enjoy refreshments. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Dixie State’s Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, which the university’s Board of Trustees approved on Jan. 26, will provide unique, hands-on education beginning this fall. The degree is expected to contribute to the success of the university’s Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Center and help grow the tech sector in Southern Utah.

Preparing students to pursue careers or advanced degrees in engineering, science and computer science disciplines, the innovative program will offer students the option to choose an area of emphasis to provide depth in topics that interest them. Emphases associated with the program include design and manufacturing, mechatronics, thermofluid sciences and solid mechanics.

“The impact of the Mechanical Engineering program will be felt long-term on campus, in the community and regionally,” Dr. Eric Pedersen, dean of the university’s College of Science and Technology said. “The new program looks forward to working with companies to meet their needs for mechanical engineering talent.”

The Mechanical Engineering program will offer opportunities for enriched STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – involvement and will benefit the community by providing certificates, outreach programs and public demonstrations for those wanting to expand their mechanical engineering knowledge.

