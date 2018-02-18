St. George Area Chamber features director of the Five County Association of Governments

Bryan Thiriot, pictured, will speak at the St. George area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday. Photo undated | Photo courtesy of the St., George Area Chamber of COmmerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At this month’s “Chamber Connect” luncheon, the public is invited to learn about services provided by Southern Utah’s Five County Association of Governments through a presentation given by the association’s executive director, Bryan Thiriot.

The Five County Association is responsible for administering the federal Home Energy Assistance Target program, or Heat program, as well as community action, volunteer centers, aging services, the Dixie Metropolitan Planning Organization, Community and Economic Development and much more.

The Chamber Connect luncheon will take place at The Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per person for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance registration is highly recommended and may be handled online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event registration webpage.

About Bryan Thiriot

Bryan Thiriot was appointed executive director of Five County Association of Governments in May 2013. He is a native of St. George, and graduated with an associate degree in arts from then Dixie College. Thiriot then transferred to Weber State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors majoring in political science with a minor in communications.

Thiriot continued his education at the University of Utah, where he earned a Master of Public Administration. His research focused on the then proposed annexation of Wendover, Utah, to West Wendover, Nevada, a project titled “Line Dancing: Municipal Unification Across State Borders.” His research was presented to the Western Political Science Association in Oregon and in Chicago, Illinois.

Professionally, Thiriot has over 15 years of experience working in the congressional arena. He worked for two U.S. senators – Orrin G. Hatch and Robert F. Bennett – spending time in the District of Columbia on Capitol Hill and in the northern and southern regions of Utah.

