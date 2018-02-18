Police: Driver leaving Dixie Rock parking lot fails to see oncoming car before collision

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision on Red Hills Parkway resulted in no serious injuries but left two cars heavily damaged Sunday evening.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a white Kia passenger car and a black passenger car on Red Hills Parkway near the Pioneer Park parking lot just before 6 p.m.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the white car was leaving the parking lot by turning left to go east on Red Hills Parkway as the driver of the black car was westbound on the parkway, St. George Police officer Aaron Bergquist said.

“The white vehicle either didn’t see the black car or didn’t look,” Bergquist said.

When they noticed the black car, the driver of the white car tried to accelerate to miss getting hit by the black car, Bergquist said, but by then it was too late, and the vehicles collided.

“Initially, the driver of the black vehicle was complaining of some neck injury,” Bergquist said, adding that he declined transport to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and everyone was wearing seat belts.

The driver of the white car was cited for failing to stop when entering a roadway, Bergquist said.

The white car came to rest in the eastbound lanes on Red Hills Parkway, and the black car was stopped in the inside lane on the westbound side. Eastbound traffic was rerouted onto Skyline Drive, and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane, causing some slowdown and backup for motorists through the area.

Both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed away.

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.