Here & there: My unexpected conversation with my kids; what to do in a school shooting

OPINION — There are certain regular conversations I counted on having with my children.
Conversations about not fighting with their siblings, about eating healthy food, about how chores help them learn responsibility, about picking up garbage at the park even if they weren’t the culprits, about standing up for the little guy, about manners and brushing teeth and making beds.
I even understood that I must have regular conversations about underage drinking, drug use, peer pressure, sexual consent and sexual abuse. The latter two have been the subjects of especially frequent dialogues of late with the rise of the #metoo movement and with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
Not to mention the new tech-born conversations about screen time, social media and ridiculously easy access to porn.
A lot of it isn’t easy but all of these conversations are necessary. However, I never thought I’d need to have regular conversations with my children about what they should do if they are caught in a mass school shooting.
Wednesday afternoon, among the myriad of horrible facts emerging from the shooting in Florida, several news outlets reported that the gunman pulled the fire alarm to get more people exposed in the hallways. The resulting conversation with my high school freshman went something like this:
Me: If you ever hear a fire alarm at school, ask the teacher if it’s a planned drill before you even think about leaving the classroom. If it’s not, stay put.
Him: Um, mom. You’re forgetting something.
Me: What’s that?
Him: What if it’s an actual fire? The teacher wouldn’t have advance notice about that. If I stayed put I could die.
He’s right. I hadn’t thought about that. What I was thinking about were the new facts from this latest school shooting and how to react to those.
But that’s old news; not in a callous sense but in the sense that this exact school shooting won’t happen again. Any future school shooting would have a new set of facts – facts we aren’t prepared for or, perhaps, ones we only think we’re prepared for.
Our neighborhood elementary school principal confided in me while standing guard at the school crosswalk on Thursday that he was especially disturbed about this school shooting.
“They (the school administration) did everything right and still 17 people died,” the school principal said.
The anxiety I thought I heard in the principals voice was confirmed when, minutes later in our conversation, a student came running from outside his peripheral vision to thrust a teddy bear at him for inspection: The principal visibly jumped.
The same night of the shooting, I’d been invited to see “The 15:17 to Paris.” The film chronicles the heroic American threesome who helped stop a potential mass shooter aboard a Thalys train bound for Paris in 2015. While the film primarily focuses on the American three, the actions of other ordinary people also contributed to the avoidance of tragedy on that train that day. One such passenger first noticed something out of place and sprang into action.
Many TRAX trains in the Salt Lake Valley display posters with the message, “See something, say something.”
I’m not advocating for vigilante justice, but I think we need something more. It’s not enough anymore to just observe and report.
“See something, do something.” Like the passengers on the 15:17 train to Paris.
Run. Hide. Fight. Pray.
And for heaven’s sake, let’s all keep talking to our kids. Maybe one day soon we’ll figure out how to make conversations about school shootings a thing of the past.
Kat Dayton is a columnist for St. George News, any opinions given are her own and not representative of St. George News.
Here’s a conversation for you. Ban all assault weapons (more definitively, penis enlargers) is the only rational thing to do, no one needs these killing machines period.
More than a 15 minute background check would prevent the purchase of any firearm by those who should not have one.
It should be mandatory to have a six week waiting period while you get enhanced training and licensed to own a firearm.
Oh and as far as the right to bear arms argument goes, we’ve heard them all, along with the misinterpretation of the Second Amendment. They are arguments made of playdoh that are molded to circumvent common sense and rational solutions.
It makes me sick that most believe in defending the right to own a killing machine far out weighs the life of a child because it’s deemed accepted collateral damage.
Enough already with all this paranoid nonsense of protecting yourself and being ready for an imaginary government invasion.
The only tyranny we suffer from is the lack of gun control and the disgusting blemish we call the NRA!!
We often agree but dismissing a constitutional ammendment outright isn’t a solution. Dealing with the nuance of its meaning is fine but we are constitutional democracy and its the final hurdle for any legislation no matter what we feel about the matter.
The obvious solution would be to ammend the Constitution if so many people agree with your premise. But we definitely don’t have the votes in Congress and I doubt we can get 2/3 of the state legislatures to call a constitutional convention. So that leaves us having to pursue other methods.
We could pass a federal law but that requires Congressional interest and compliance which seems unlikely.
And then there is the sticky fact that the last Assault Weapons Ban was emperically analyzed and showed inconclusive support for its potential benefits or success. It also doesn’t account for or influence the vast majority of homocides that rely on handguns, though it has been the go to choice for mass shootings.
It also doesn’t deal with the fact that there is a positive feedback cycle that has expanded knowledge and planning resources for mass shooters. Simply put, they are getting smarter and more efficient as they study previous massacres.They know how to train, prep and move through scenarios with greater success at killing as many people in short order compared the shootings before 2010.
I’m a gun owner that supports thoughtful, precise legitimate that accounts for these type of events. But we aren’t getting there by dismissing the Constitution and case law/precedent.
theone seems a lot more emotional than rational, which is a trademark of extreme leftists.
I don’t know if “he’s” a woman
but that’s usually the type of thinking we get from females.
no offense to females
it just is what it is
The best defense against a bad guy with a gun, is a trained good guy with a firearm.
so is a firearm the ‘good guy version’ of a gun?
😉
There were failures on so many levels with this shooting. The guy had been reported to FBI. Cops had been to his house 20+ times they said. The boy was an obvious psychopath to so many who knew him, and yet nothing was done to prevent him from access to a near-military-grade assault weapon. Everyone is so wrapped up in their own little going-ons and their iphone 10s (are we still on 10?) that I suppose the prevailing attitude is simply “it’s not my problem, let someone else will deal with it”. Apathy, self-indulgence, selfishness, obliviousness, indifference, or uncaring– all are moral diseases of our modern society.