Here & there: My unexpected conversation with my kids; what to do in a school shooting

Photo by vchal iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — There are certain regular conversations I counted on having with my children.

Conversations about not fighting with their siblings, about eating healthy food, about how chores help them learn responsibility, about picking up garbage at the park even if they weren’t the culprits, about standing up for the little guy, about manners and brushing teeth and making beds.

I even understood that I must have regular conversations about underage drinking, drug use, peer pressure, sexual consent and sexual abuse. The latter two have been the subjects of especially frequent dialogues of late with the rise of the #metoo movement and with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Not to mention the new tech-born conversations about screen time, social media and ridiculously easy access to porn.

A lot of it isn’t easy but all of these conversations are necessary. However, I never thought I’d need to have regular conversations with my children about what they should do if they are caught in a mass school shooting.

Wednesday afternoon, among the myriad of horrible facts emerging from the shooting in Florida, several news outlets reported that the gunman pulled the fire alarm to get more people exposed in the hallways. The resulting conversation with my high school freshman went something like this:

Me: If you ever hear a fire alarm at school, ask the teacher if it’s a planned drill before you even think about leaving the classroom. If it’s not, stay put.

Him: Um, mom. You’re forgetting something.

Me: What’s that?

Him: What if it’s an actual fire? The teacher wouldn’t have advance notice about that. If I stayed put I could die.

He’s right. I hadn’t thought about that. What I was thinking about were the new facts from this latest school shooting and how to react to those.

But that’s old news; not in a callous sense but in the sense that this exact school shooting won’t happen again. Any future school shooting would have a new set of facts – facts we aren’t prepared for or, perhaps, ones we only think we’re prepared for.

Our neighborhood elementary school principal confided in me while standing guard at the school crosswalk on Thursday that he was especially disturbed about this school shooting.

“They (the school administration) did everything right and still 17 people died,” the school principal said.

The anxiety I thought I heard in the principals voice was confirmed when, minutes later in our conversation, a student came running from outside his peripheral vision to thrust a teddy bear at him for inspection: The principal visibly jumped.

The same night of the shooting, I’d been invited to see “The 15:17 to Paris.” The film chronicles the heroic American threesome who helped stop a potential mass shooter aboard a Thalys train bound for Paris in 2015. While the film primarily focuses on the American three, the actions of other ordinary people also contributed to the avoidance of tragedy on that train that day. One such passenger first noticed something out of place and sprang into action.

Many TRAX trains in the Salt Lake Valley display posters with the message, “See something, say something.”

I’m not advocating for vigilante justice, but I think we need something more. It’s not enough anymore to just observe and report.

“See something, do something.” Like the passengers on the 15:17 train to Paris.

Run. Hide. Fight. Pray.

And for heaven’s sake, let’s all keep talking to our kids. Maybe one day soon we’ll figure out how to make conversations about school shootings a thing of the past.

Kat Dayton is a columnist for St. George News, any opinions given are her own and not representative of St. George News.

Email: katdayton@gmail.com | news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews