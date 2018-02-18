FLDS leader gets served, but lawyers claim his brother is in hiding

Foreground: Warren Jeffs booking photo circa 2008. Background: stock image | Booking photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has been served with papers in a multi-million dollar lawsuit accusing him of ritualistic sex abuse.

Court documents filed in 3rd District Court show the Fundamentalist LDS Church leader was served at the Texas prison where he is serving a life sentence for child sex assault, related to underage “marriages.” However, attorneys have been unable to find his brother, Seth Jeffs.

“Plaintiff’s counsel believes Mr. Jeffs is in hiding,” the woman’s attorney, Alan Mortensen, wrote in a motion to the judge. “Information about Mr. Jeffs cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence.”

Mortensen is asking a judge to allow him to serve Seth Jeffs by alternative means, which could mean just posting the lawsuit on the door of his last known address or in a classified advertisement in a newspaper.

FOX 13 first reported last year on the lawsuit filed by a woman known only as “R.H.,” accusing leaders of Utah’s largest polygamous church of years of sexual abuse in ritualistic events.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.