Charlotte O. Shepherd

April 30, 1926 – Feb. 15, 2018

Charlotte Shepherd (Harris), age 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2018, at Covington Senior Living in Linden, Utah.

Charlotte’s infectious smile, wonderful sense of humor, grace and style were all characteristics beloved by many. Her four children, 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren (with three more in the oven) were the greatest joys of her life and she loved to shower them with unconditional kisses, hugs and unexpected gifts.

Charlotte was born on April 30, 1926, in Conrad, Montana, to Charles C. Harris and Olive M. Wagner. She had one sister, Darlene (Blazen), who preceded her in death. The Harris family would eventually move to Portland, Oregon, where Charlotte lived with her family until leaving to attend college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

While at BYU, she met Kenneth R. Shepherd (deceased) from Mesa, Arizona. After graduating, she and Ken were married in the Mesa, Arizona, temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 17, 1948. Ken and Char relocated to the San Francisco area where they spent their formative years as a couple and family. They had four children, Terry Lynne, Larry (Heidi Johnson), Scott, and Charles (Diane Gardner) (deceased).

Funeral services

Charlotte’s celebration of life will begin with a viewing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the LDS church at 1600 N. 828 West, Orem, Utah.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. and the interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to either kiva or the Autism Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.