Winds ground balloons at first, but bands bring the tunes and the Kanab festival goes on

ST. GEORGE — Weather conditions for the weekend’s “Balloons and Tunes” in Kanab were such that balloonists were not able to get their balloons off the ground Friday, but Saturday proved to be a jewel of a day for the pilots and spectators.

The weekend was very busy for the community in Kane County, with numerous large trailers and trucks carrying hot air balloons.

A portion of North Main Street was closed off just north of Center Street for the festivities, which continue through Sunday, including live music, a battle of the bands and a street festival. Saturday’s festivities include a nighttime wishing lantern launch, weather permitting.

St. George News videographer Sheldon Demke was on hand for the celebration Friday, and filed this video report.

