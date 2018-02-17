Utah DNR grant applications available now for outdoor improvement programs

Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2018 grant applications for the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund, Recreational Trails Program and State Off-Highway Vehicles are available now until May 1.

Land and Water Conservation Fund grants

This federal grant program provides matching funds for the acquisition and/or development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. Any land which has been developed or improved with funds from this grant must remain open to public outdoor recreation use in perpetuity.

The sponsor match is 50-50 for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and is eligible for state agencies, counties, incorporated cities and towns, special improvement districts or service districts and federally recognized American Indian Tribes.

For additional information, contact Suzan Zarekarizi or visit the website.

Recreational Trails Program grants

Recreational Trail Program funds may be used for both motorized and non-motorized for the construction and/or maintenance of trails, their facilities – including staging areas, trailheads, restrooms, et cetera.

All funding awarded under this program is subject to a 50-50 sponsor match with the maximum application amount requested capped at $100,000. Projects that meet the standard for funding are submitted to the Combined Trails Advisory Council for review and funding recommendation. The Combined Trails Advisory Council generally meets in late June to finalize the award list.

For additional information, contact Chris Haller or visit the website.

State Off-Highway Vehicle grants

The State OHV grant funding may be used for trail construction, maintenance and trail related facilities, including the development of staging areas, trailheads and restroom facilities. It may also be used for the development and presentation of educational programs. All funding awarded under the OHV Trails Program is subject to a 50-50 sponsor match. Match may be comprised of sponsor cash, in-kind services, volunteer labor or donations.

Projects that meet the standard for funding are submitted to the Off-highway Vehicle Advisory Council for review and funding recommendation. In late June, the OHV Advisory Council meets and provides recommendations to the Utah Board of Parks and Recreation for approval and awarding of grants. These recommendations are generally discussed at during the board’s fall meeting.

For additional information, contact Chris Haller or visit the website.

