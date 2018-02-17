Rock and roll concert at Southern Utah University brings Europop to stage

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The choirs from Southern Utah University’s Department of Music will perform at the EuroPOP! The SUU Choirs and Music Tech 3rd Annual Rock and Roll Show, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Center Theater. Europop’s upbeat, dance-friendly style will have audience members dancing in their seats.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with card and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students can get in free with a valid ID card.

EuroPOP! The SUU Choirs and Music Tech 3rd Annual Rock and Roll Show is a followup to last year’s show that featured the music of The Beatles. This year’s selection features music from A-Ha, Thompson Twins and ABBA.

“This is not your normal choir concert where you sit back and relax,” SUU senior Kyle Stringham said. “We want to see people standing up and dancing, singing along, enjoying themselves like they were at an actual Rock concert.”

The Phat Old Professors from Ephraim will join vocal soloists and choir members in performing musical numbers such as “What is Love,” “Macarena” and “The Final Countdown.” Students participating in the master of music in music technology program also worked on the concert.

“This concert focuses on Europop, a loosely defined style of music that flourished primarily between the 60s and 90s,” said Dr. Steve Meredith, director of the master of music technology program and former director of choral activities, who will be returning to conduct the show. “It is happy, interesting music that rode the popularity of MTV and music videos.”

“I’m telling all of my friends to come to our Europop Concert. It’s going to be a BLAST,” Lydia Lee, a communication major, said. “This show is so much fun to do! The choir is groovin’ and the audience can’t help but bop along! Everyone feels like a dancing queen!”

Event details

What: Europop! Rock and Roll concert at Southern Utah University featuring choirs, the Phat Old Professors and Music Technology students.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for Alumni with card and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students can get in free with a valid ID card.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews