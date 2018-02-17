Patricia Anne McDonald

Patricia Anne Procter McDonald, 87, passed away Feb. 16, 2018, in St. George. She was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Francis Allan and Anna Elizabeth Wahlquist Procter. She married Rodney A. McDonald.

She is survived by her children, Larry A. McDonald, Dave L. McDonald, Debra L. Fordham, Barbara A. Card; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney and son, Calvin L. McDonald.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

