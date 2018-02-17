Driver failing to stop at red light leads to crash on Red Cliffs Drive

Emergency personnel respond to the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive after two vehicles collided Saturday, St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided on Red Cliffs Drive when a driver ran a red light at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a charcoal Ford Fusion and a white pickup truck shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the pickup truck pulled to the side of Mall Drive and the Ford in the middle of the intersection blocking one eastbound lane, St. George Police officer Ken Childs said.

The pickup truck heading west on Red Cliffs Drive was stopped in the middle of the intersection just as the light turned yellow waiting to make a left turn onto Mall Drive to go south.

Meanwhile, a vehicle traveling east on Red Cliffs Drive in the outside lane stopped for the light, which was red at the time, just as the truck started into the turn.

The driver of the Ford was eastbound in the inside lane of Red Cliffs Drive and, according to a witness, failed to stop at the red light and struck the passenger’s side of the truck.

“The witness said she saw the truck start into the turn at the same time she had a green light, which means that the light for traffic on Red Cliffs was red for at least 2-3 seconds when the Ford went through,” Childs said.

All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and the Ford sustained extensive frontal damage and was towed from the scene.

The woman driving the Ford was later cited for failing to obey a traffic signal.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

