May 24, 1942 – Feb. 15, 2018

Truman Alray Cannon, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 15, 2018, during a family prayer with his family present. He will be greatly missed.

Alray was born May 24, 1942, to Truman and Virginia Cannon. He married his sweetheart, Carol Jean Lynn, in the St. George LDS Temple on June 10, 1961. Together they have nine children: Tamra Lin (Elmo) Pickering, Jennifer (Johnny) Hall, Steven L. (Tina) Cannon, Brian Alray (Cori) Cannon, Rebecca “Becky” (Richerd) Clark, Julie Ann (Aaron) Kent, David Lynn (Britany) Cannon, and Elizabeth “Liz” (Taylor) McPherson and Amy (Robert) Harmon. They have 37 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Alray was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Virginia Cannon; his in-laws, Fearl and Maxine Lynn and brothers-in-law, Rick Lynn and Clark Gubler.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m., at Stonehedge LDS Chapel, 450 West 3650 South, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and Monday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Cemetery.

