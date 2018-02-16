International artist Alex Boyé coming to St. George, but not just to put on a concert

Photo courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Alex Boyé is coming to St. George to perform a concert on the campus of Dixie State University, but the singer, actor and YouTube sensation will be busy with more than just a concert while he’s in Southern Utah.

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to come and perform at Dixie and I’m glad it’s finally here,” Boyé said. “We are going to have so much fun. You won’t want to miss it.”

The concert, a family-friendly show featuring a high-energy band that creates a truly unique entertainment experience, is set to take place March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the M. Anthony Burns Arena on the Dixie State campus. In addition to the concert, Boyé will also film his next music video while in town, as well as host the Dixie Foundation’s annual “Fire & Ice Gala.”

With more than a billion YouTube views, Boyé has definitely made a splash in the music scene, evidenced by him being named Hard Rock’s 2017 Rising Artist of the Year. Boyé is Africanizing the pop landscape by infusing current hits with the explosive rhythms and various languages of his ancestral continent and sharing these renditions via his popular music videos and engaging concerts.

Boyé’s creative and innovative music videos have garnered millions of fans online and have been featured on “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and many more widely viewed outlets.

While in Southern Utah, Boyé will collaborate with Dixie State University to create his next music video. Featuring the beautiful DSU campus and stunning scenes of Southern Utah, the video will highlight the university’s academic offerings against Dixie’s picturesque destination.

Featuring hundreds of members of both the university and Southern Utah community, including a children’s choir composed of students from the Washington County School District, the music video will feature Boyé’s Africanized version of a cover from the blockbuster movie “The Greatest Showman.”

“We’re going to do the best video I’ve ever done, and we’re going to do it right there at Dixie, using many of the incredibly talented students and faculty of Dixie,” Boyé said. “I want to make this video go viral.”

Additionally, Boyé will host the Dixie Foundation’s annual Fire & Ice Gala, the organizations largest fundraiser for needs-based scholarships. The black-tie optional evening will consist of special performances by Boyé, dinner and live and silent auctions. All proceeds will directly benefit Dixie State students who, because of financial constraints, may not otherwise be able to pursue a college education.

Read more: Dixie Foundation set to host 14th annual ‘Fire & Ice Gala’ to fund scholarships

The Fire & Ice Gala is set to take place March 2. Tickets are $150 and available at the Dixie Foundation website.

Tickets to the March 3 concert at the Burns Arena are $10 each and available online.

