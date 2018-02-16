Grammy Award-winning saxophonist to perform, offer clinic as part of high school jazz festival

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The 2018 Southern Utah University High School Jazz Festival is pleased to present the SUU Jazz Ensemble in concert featuring the Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Aaron Lington.

The concert takes place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center Theatre and is free and open to the public.

“The SUU High School Jazz Festival gives regional high school jazz bands an opportunity to prepare and receive feedback on their Spring jazz repertoire in preparation for their upcoming region festivals,” Dr. Adam Lambert, associate professor of music and director of bands at SUU said, adding:

The festival will culminate with an amazing opportunity to watch the SUU Jazz Ensemble perform exciting music with a nationally recognized guest artist. This year, Aaron Lington, Grammy Award winning artist and Director of Jazz Studies at San Jose State University, will perform with the SUU Jazz Band. Additionally, Mr. Lington will give a clinic on jazz improvisation immediately following the concert.

According to a press release from Southern Utah University, the SUU High School Jazz Festival is committed to the encouragement and fostering of jazz performance and education in the schools. As such, they invite the participation of jazz big bands and combos of any variety to register. The goal is to create a noncompetitive, positive and supportive learning environment for jazz groups of all skill levels.

“This year I’ve focused on improving my solo abilities,” Johnny Ruhr, a senior majoring in Engineering Technology from Cedar City, said. “Dr. Lambert and I have been working hard on taking my playing to the next level. I have learned that hard work and determination pay off!”

Event details

What: Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Aaron Lington in concert with the Southern Utah University Jazz Ensemble.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Heritage Center Theatre, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Free admission and open to the public.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews