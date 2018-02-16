Motorists may expect traffic delays on I-15 Friday evening

Written by Jeff Richards
February 16, 2018
Stock Image, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 between Cedar City and St. George may experience significant delays Friday evening, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

One area of major congestion involves the southbound lanes of I-15 between Kanarraville and Leeds. Delays of 15 minutes or longer are expected to persist until 11:59 p.m. or later.

Multiple crashes occurred on southbound I-15 earlier Friday afternoon, and a stalled vehicle reported on the interstate near Kanarraville also reportedly caused delays.

Similar heavy congestion is also being reported along state Route 9 from where it connects to I-15 at mile marker 31, and heading toward Zion National Park.

Drivers are encouraged to use patience and caution when traveling these areas.

For statewide traffic information and updates, visit the UDOT website.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply