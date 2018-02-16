Motorists may expect traffic delays on I-15 Friday evening

Stock Image, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 between Cedar City and St. George may experience significant delays Friday evening, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

One area of major congestion involves the southbound lanes of I-15 between Kanarraville and Leeds. Delays of 15 minutes or longer are expected to persist until 11:59 p.m. or later.

Multiple crashes occurred on southbound I-15 earlier Friday afternoon, and a stalled vehicle reported on the interstate near Kanarraville also reportedly caused delays.

Similar heavy congestion is also being reported along state Route 9 from where it connects to I-15 at mile marker 31, and heading toward Zion National Park.

Drivers are encouraged to use patience and caution when traveling these areas.

For statewide traffic information and updates, visit the UDOT website.

