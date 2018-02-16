Mismatched left turns on Red Hills Parkway lead to rollover

ST. GEORGE — A collision on Red Hills Parkway resulted in no injuries but left a Jeep badly damaged Friday evening.

St. George Police responded on report of a rollover crash at the intersection of 900 East and Red Hills Parkway involving a gold Toyota Camry and a dark-colored Jeep SUV at approximately 5:45 p.m.

“The Camry was northbound on 900 East looking to make a left turn onto the parkway, and the Jeep was westbound on the parkway looking to make a left turn, which would be south on 900 east,” St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said.

The drivers made their left turns simultaneously, Parry said, and the Camry hit the back of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll twice before coming to rest on its side in the southbound lane of 900 East.

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived to provide medical attention, but no injuries were reported by the driver of the Jeep or the five occupants of the Toyota.

“Luckily nobody was hurt,” Parry said. “The fact that everybody was seat belted probably really helped that, especially since the car rolled twice.”

A wrecker arrived and pulled the Jeep upright before towing it away in inoperable condition with a displaced windshield and crunched frame. The Toyota sustained minor damage to its front driver’s side and was able to be driven away.

Southbound traffic on 900 East was blocked while responders cleared the scene. Eastbound traffic on Red Hills Parkway was intermittently blocked, causing some backup for motorists in the area.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

