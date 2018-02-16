Holiday traffic jam leads to multiple crashes on I-15

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — As vacationers head toward warmer climes for Presidents Day weekend, several motorists traveling through Washington County on Interstate 15 became involved in crashes.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to an initial crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday involving a three-car pileup at mile marker 30 on southbound I-15.

Just before the crash, the driver of a black Infiniti began to slow down for traffic ahead of him in the inside lane, UHP Trooper Lawrence Hopper said.

“A Toyota Camry was behind the Infiniti going normal freeway speeds and tried to slow down, but ended up hitting the Infinity,” Hopper said.

A man driving a Dodge Stratus from behind then hit the Toyota.

“There were no injuries involved,” Hopper said. “Everybody had their seat belts on.”

“It was more serious than just your minor fender bender,” Hopper said of the damage to the vehicles, noting that airbags deployed in the Toyota.

The drivers of the Toyota and the Dodge were cited for following too close.

As traffic backed up behind the pileup, Hopper said, several other minor crashes occurred along southbound I-15.

“It is due to the holiday traffic with it being a long weekend it’s getting heavy there on Interstate 15.”

As of Friday night, traffic was still backed up along southbound I-15 from between Kanarraville and Leeds.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

