July 18, 1973 – Feb. 11, 2018

Jared Lund, 44, passed away Feb. 11, 2018. He was born July 18, 1973, to Lamar Iverson Lund and Lerleen Cluff Lund in Beaver, Utah.

Jared was a lover of life and found the time to make anyone and everyone laugh. His humor was contagious and everyone he met was instantly drawn to his personality. Everything he ever said was either humorous or something that, so simply, could change your life forever. He made everybody feel like a somebody and was so influential to those who surrounded him. He loved his kids and family and made any and all sacrifices he could, without hesitation, to help, support and love his kids.

He is survived by his children Austin, Ashley and Hunter Lund, his mother, Lerleen Lund, and his eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, as well as all of his nieces, nephews, cousins and anyone lucky enough to call him friend.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Washington Fields Stake Center, 1835 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah.

The graveside service will take place at the Washington City Cemetery immediately after.

Luncheon for family and close friends will be held at the chapel at 750 E. Ft. Pierce Drive N, St George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to gofundme.com/jaredsfuneral.