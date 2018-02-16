Make a positive difference; community cleanup planned for heavily used recreation area

This file photo shows trash dumped out in the public land area south of Bear Claw Poppy trail, St. George, Utah, Sept. 26, 2013 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Bloomington Community Council members and volunteers are gearing up for their 5th annual Presidents Day community cleanup event on the Bureau of Land Management land at the end of Navajo Drive in the Bloomington area of St. George.

The event, which will take place Monday from 9-11 a.m., honors past presidents and the positive differences many of them made in the world by helping make the community a little bit better, said volunteer Marta Harr.

The cleanup area is a popular recreation site for shooting, off-roading and also contains the trailhead for the popular Bear Claw Poppy mountain bike trail.

Volunteers will be cleaning up trash that has been dumped in the area such as broken electronics, furniture and glass.

“It is so fun to live in a community where you can rub shoulders with other families who want to take care of their surroundings,” Harr said.

Community members are invited to join in the cleanup efforts and should plan to bring gloves, garbage bags and a smile, Harr said.

Event details

What: Community cleanup.

When: Monday, Feb. 19, 9-11 a.m.

Where: End of Navajo Drive in Bloomington area of St. George.

Additional information: Bring gloves and trash bags.

