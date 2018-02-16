Dixie State University to host lecture on understanding terrorism in the United States

Composite image of a photo of Professor Shadman Bashir and an image depicting terrorism | Photo of Bashir courtesy of DSU Institute of Politics and Public Affairs, image by andriano_cz from iStock/Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a special evening forum, the Dixie State University Institute of Politics and Public Affairs will host a lecture about understanding terrorism in the U.S.

Presented by Shadman Bashir, Dixie State visiting professor of history and political science, the lecture is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

“Today, terrorism is rightly or wrongly regarded as the primary existential threats facing United States, which means that there are many facts and myths associated with it,” Bashir said. “It is important for students and community to understand them and have an opportunity to ask questions.”

Bashir, who is a native of the Pakistani tribal region, speaks six languages and multiple dialects. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Edwardes College and a degree in English and Islamic law from the University of Peshawar in Peshawar, Pakistan. Bashir then moved to the United States, where he earned a master’s degree in comparative law from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

At Dixie State, Bashir teaches political science, criminal justice and business courses and has created global courses. His expertise in law and international affairs include terrorism and conflict as well as international security, unconventional warfare and international human trafficking and slavery.

About the DSU Institute of Politics and Political Affairs

Founded in 2016, Dixie State’s Institute of Politics and Public Affairs engages with the Southern Utah region to strengthen civic, cultural and economic life. The institute serves the community as a hub for public policy education and research, civic engagement and student leadership and is a collaboration among the Dixie State University Student Association, the university’s Government Relations office and the Associate Provost’s Office of Community and Global Engagement. Learn more about the institute at politics.dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Professor Shadman Bashir presents: “Understanding Terrorism in the US.”

When: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

Where Dixie State University Dunford Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

