Edward James Freeman, formerly of Henderson Nevada, passed away Feb. 14, 2018, at his home in Enterprise, Utah, at the age of 83. Ed was born in South Dakota and lived much of his life in Henderson and Enterprise, Utah.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Egbert Lawrence Freeman and Emma Margaret Rath Freeman, all of his siblings: Marlin Egbert Freeman, Fred Russel Freeman, William Gotfried Freeman, Robert Lawrence Freeman, Marion Jean Freeman and Donald Leroy Freeman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Chiyoko Freeman.

He married his sweetheart Chiyoko Suematsu Freeman July 9, 1957, in Japan, following the war. Ed and Chico had none of their own children but every child in the family called them Papa Ed and Grandma Chico. Ed took delight in every one of these grandkids, making each one feel the most loved. Ed had a passion for horses and dogs. His favorites were a big red horse that he named Red and a gray horse named Rusty a black lab named Bear and a Shi-tzu named Buchon.

Ed was a member of the National Mustang Association and the Henderson Saddle Association. He also had a passion for woodworking where he made several gifts for family members that Chico would then paint. He loved all kinds of hunting, ducks, geese, deer and elk. He loved fishing with his wife Chico and just spending time riding around with her.

We will all miss this Great Last Cowboy as he rides off into the sunset, but what a grand reunion we know he is having with all his family members and the animals that he loved and loved him. If there’s a mustang in heaven I’m pretty sure he will be chasing him or breaking him. Ride on cowboy till we meet again.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m., at Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

