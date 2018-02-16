Oct. 22, 1931 – Feb. 13, 2018

Duane M Bleak, age 86, passed away Feb. 13, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was born Oct. 22, 1931, in St. George to Moroni Wilford and Helen Pearce Bleak.

He earned his private pilot’s license when he was 16 years old and flying remained a lifetime passion. He ended his career by flying scenic tours over the Grand Canyon. Duane graduated from Dixie High School in the Class of 1949. He worked hard throughout his life and was responsible and mature enough to drive truck while still a youth.

He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southern states. After his mission, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict where he served honorably. Duane always was known for being responsible, organized, honest and moral.

He married Alice Ruesch of Hurricane on Sept. 10, 1956, in the St. George LDS Temple.

Duane has lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, the states of Washington, California and Texas but eventually returned “home” to St. George after retiring from IBM in 1987.

He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, motorcycles, boats, waterskiing and fishing. Spending time at Lake Powell was a favorite family recreational activity. Duane was a great gardener and his specialties were grapes and pomegranates. His experience with grapes came from his grandfather. The pomegranates he raised were from the original vines that his ancestors brought from England, known as “Dixie Sweets.”

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Moroni and Helen Bleak; brothers, Nelson Bleak and Bruce Bleak.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; sons, Daniel (Jolynn) Blake of Keller, Texas, and Kenneth (Kelley) Blake of Roy, Washington; daughter, Susan (Michael) Wynn of Basin, Wyoming; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Quail Valley Ward LDS Chapel, 1762 S. River Rd, St. George, Utah. A gathering will be held in the chapel from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.