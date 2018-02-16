Jan. 2, 1938 – Feb. 15, 2018

David Lynn Rogers, 80, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family Feb. 15, 2018, in Washington, Utah.

He was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, to John Victor Rogers and Lillian Stead. He was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Los Angeles until age 9 when he moved with his family to Kanosh, Utah.

He graduated from Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah. David earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in sociology from Utah State University. He received a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin.

In 1961, he married Tamara Christensen in the Logan, Utah, temple for time and eternity. They had five children: Wendy Lynn, Daniel Scott, Jeffrey David, Amy and Brian John.

David was a faculty member at the University of Colorado, Iowa State University, Colorado State University and Utah State University. While at Colorado State University he served as department head of the Sociology Department for six years. While at Utah State University he was appointed Associate Dean for Extension in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

He and his wife moved to Washington, Utah, in 2004. Here he enjoyed making special, lifelong friendships, being a part of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, singing with the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and taking up the sport of golf.

David loved the Lord, always eager to serve wherever and whenever he was asked. In 1958-60, he served in the Northern California mission. In 2011-12 he and his wife, Tamara, served in the Japan Fukuoka mission. Whatever calling he had, he served with dedication, enthusiasm and love for the people he served.

His humble nature and love of all those around him blessed those who knew him. His talents were many and he selflessly shared himself unceasingly. The love he had for his family was immeasurable and the happiness they shared everlasting. His presence will be severely missed.

David is survived by his wife, Tamara, his children: Wendy (Tom) Burke, Daniel (Tonya) Rogers, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Rogers and Amy Rogers. His grandchildren: Cory (Suzanne) Burke, Colten Rogers, Tia (Chad) Anderson, Kyle Rogers and Kayla Rogers. His great grandchildren: Lochlan Burke, Rowan Burke, Willow Burke and Lilith Anderson. Sisters: Lillis (Frank) Byers and Kathie Smith. Bothers: John (Kathryn Ann) Rogers and Craig (Lissa) Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his son Brian John Rogers, his parents and grandparents.

The family wishes to thank everyone who was involved in the care of David, with a special thanks to the kind and loving care that was given by Intermountain Homecare & Hospice.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 19, at noon at the Buena Vista Stake Building at 860 Fairway Drive, Washington, Utah. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the chapel.

Burial will be on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at noon at the Washington City Cemetery in Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the LDS Missionary Fund or your charity of choice.