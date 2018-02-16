Officer sounds alert upon discovery of early morning blaze at Ivins storage facility

IVINS — A fire at an Ivins storage facility burned through multiple units early Friday morning. However, the blaze could have been far worse if not for the efforts of a Santa Clara/Ivins police officer who notified dispatch after discovering the fire while on patrol.

Just before 6 a.m. firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to a structure fire at Red Mountain Warehouse and Storage at 800 S. Main after a patrol officer came upon the blaze and notified the St. George Communications Center.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several of the units fully engulfed in flames and began fighting the blaze that spread from one unit to another, Chief Dan Nelson of Santa Clara/Ivins Fire and Rescue said.

Heavy smoke blanketed the area as the fire continued to burn.

Fire crews battled the blaze for more than an hour, Nelson said, and were able to contain the fire to 22 storage units, some of which were destroyed while other units sustained heavy smoke damage.

“Right now the fire is contained to those units, and we’ll be making notifications a little bit later to the occupants of the storage units that were involved in the fire,” the chief said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, as the incident is still under investigation. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Santa Clara/Ivins Fire and Rescue responded with 22 firefighters, three fire engines, one ladder truck, ambulances and various firefighting apparatus to the scene and were assisted by Santa Clara/Ivins police officers who cordoned off the area and contained the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

