April 20, 1940 – Feb. 13, 2018

Carole Ann Jones Taylor, 77, passed away Feb 13, 2018. She was born April 20, 1940, in Park City, to Ray Jones and Jessie May Reseigh Jones. She married Lloyd S. Taylor on Oct 28, 1960. They raised their family in Draper and Sandy, and then moved to St. George after retirement.

Carole was a loving, faithful, smart and generous person. She enjoyed reading, camping and being with her family. She retired in 2005 as a vice president of Jordan Credit Union where she had a long and enjoyable career.

She is survived by daughters Annette T. Carstens and Andrea T. Nixon, and son Robert L. Taylor, grandchildren Nic Carstens (Lara), Matthew Carstens, Zac Nixon (Brylee), Garrett Nixon and Faith Nixon, and two great-grandchildren Archer Carstens and Harper Nixon.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her eternal sweetheart Lloyd, and one of her seven siblings, Bill Jones.

The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Strawter, Karl Torgerson P.A., and Applegate Hospice for their kind service.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street,

St. George, Utah. There will be a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary prior to services. Interment will take place in Pine Valley Cemetery at 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.