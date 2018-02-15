TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 16-18
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Art in the Depth of Pyrography on Wood | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Art Department Gallery, 46 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Artist Reception: Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | President’s Day Weekend Gallery Walk and Artisan Street Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | “Vietnam…Through my Lens” | Admission: $30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | iGlobal eCommerce Tech Event | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Lincoln Day Breakfast | Admission: $40 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | How did they do it? History of Temple and Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Kip Attaway | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Disney’s “Mulan” | Admission: $6-$8 | Location: Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, 383 S. Mall Drive, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Willy Wonka: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Evita” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 1:30 p.m. | SUU High School Jazz Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater: “Peter Pan” | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater Rehearsal Building, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | DSU Basketball | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: DSU Burns Arena, 400 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Moxie Dance Concert | Admission: $10 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. | Kanab Balloons and Tunes Round Up | Admission: Free; some vendors vary | Location: Various Kanab locations.
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 28th Annual St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Various Washington County locations.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kanab Train Show | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Library, 374 N. Main St., Kanab.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Assistance League of Southern Utah Spring Benefit | Admission: $65 | Location: SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Charles Banderas Ellsworth | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The StoryTellers | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Jon and Byron | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m. | Lava Tube Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Guided Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; advanced registration required | Location: Meet at Brian Head Mall by Brian Head Sports, Highway 143 | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4428.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Desert City Crit Series | Admission: $35 | Location: Fort Pierce Industrial Area, St. George.
