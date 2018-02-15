Flags lowered in wake of Florida shooting. Hatch urges continued discussion of solutions

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which has left 17 dead, President Donald Trump has issued a directive to lower flags to half-staff at all federal facilities in honor of the victims.

Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all facilities for the same duration. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday.

The offices of Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch released a statement Thursday offering condolences but also emphasizing the importance of bipartisanship in the wake of a tragedy that Hatch called “the kind we’ve grown far too accustomed to.”

“My prayers are with the families of the victims and the people of Florida,” Hatch said in the statement. “I’m grateful to the brave law enforcement officers, students, and teachers who acted heroically in the face of terrible violence.”

The Florida incident represents the nation’s deadliest shooting in a school setting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012 that left 28 dead, including shooter Adam Lanza.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the suspect – identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz – was taken into custody without a fight in a residential neighborhood about a mile away, according to a report from The Associated Press. He had multiple magazines of ammunition, authorities said.

In Hatch’s statement Thursday, he went on to say that these types of tragedies “lead us into unproductive, partisan foxholes.”

“But I believe we can find common ground as we address the underlying problems at the root of these horrific acts.”

Hatch cited the bipartisan Fix NICS Act, which he co-sponsored with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November 2017, along with support from Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

“This commonsense proposal strengthened the background check system, preventing future acts of violence. It was supported by everyone, including the Senate’s staunchest supporters of gun control and the National Rifle Association.”

Hatch said:

Just as we did with the Fix NICS Act, I hope we can continue working together to make our communities safe. I’m also preparing to introduce bipartisan legislation in the coming weeks to curb violence in schools by investing in early intervention and prevention programs to stop school violence before it happens. This proposal has been endorsed by law enforcement, education, and mental health organizations.

