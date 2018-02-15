School vandalism suspect takes down American flag to fly ISIS flag

Hurricane City Police, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a vandalism suspect who took down an American Flag flying at a Southern Utah school and replaced it with an ISIS flag.

The suspect or suspects vandalized Hurricane High School, 345 W. Tiger Blvd., early Thursday morning, according to the Hurricane City Police Department.

In addition to removing the American flag, the suspect spray painted “ISIS is comi” on one of the high school’s walls, police said.

“Officers are investigating the incident,” police said, noting, “The school resource officer at Hurricane High School will be at the school to ensure students safety as always.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Hurricane City Police Department dispatch center at 435-627-4999.

“We are taking the incident seriously and following leads to find the person/people responsible,” Hurricane City Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News, adding:

School is in session and students are attending classes. At this time, we do not believe the students are in danger.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

