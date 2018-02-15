Police don’t believe ISIS flag at high school was placed by anyone tied to Islamic State

A vandal placed “ISIS IS COMI” on a wall at Hurricane High School, 345 W. Tiger Blvd., Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 15, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Hurricane City Police Department

ST. GEORGE — After consulting with the FBI, police said they do not believe the vandalism suspect who took down an American Flag flying at Hurricane High School and replaced it with an ISIS flag Thursday is linked to the Islamic State.

Classes at the high school were held throughout the day as normal Thursday and will be held again Friday, Hurricane City Police officer Ken Thompson said in a statement, adding:

We do not believe there is a danger to students or teachers at the school. Hurricane Police Department has a full time School Resource Officer on site and additional officers will be present to ensure students and faculty feel safe.

Officers responded to the high school Thursday morning to a graffiti report and found “ISIS is comi” spray painted on one of the school walls, police said. Officers also found someone had removed an American flag from a flagpole in front of the school and replaced it with what looked like a flag used by ISIS.

Investigators sent an image of the flag to the FBI who analyzed it, Hurricane police said, noting:

Based on information we received from the FBI we do not believe this act was perpetrated by someone linked to the Islamic State.

Washington County School District employees removed the graffiti shortly after it was found. The ISIS flag was also removed and replaced with a new American flag, police said. The American flag previously flown at the school had been left at the scene by the vandal and had been damaged.

Investigators followed leads throughout the day Thursday, but no arrests had been made, Thompson said. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads.

“At the very least, whoever did this could face criminal mischief charges for the damage to the school property,” Thompson told St. George News Thursday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Hurricane City Police Department dispatch center at 435-627-4999.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

