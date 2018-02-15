GOP official among 7 men arrested in St. George prostitution sting

ST. GEORGE — Five men, including a Southern Utah Republican Party official, were arrested Monday and two additional men were arrested Tuesday during a prostitution sting by St. George Police and the Department of Homeland Security.
Blake Cozzens, 28, of Cedar City; Jay Taylor, 44, and Tony Jensen, 47, both of St. George; Michael Low Jr., 30, and Jorge Vallejo, 41, both of Washington City; James Cooper, 61, of Hurricane; and Ryan Blanchard, 24, of Santa Clara, were each charged with class A misdemeanor patronizing a prostitute, according to information filed in 5th District Court by the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
The men responded to an advertisement soliciting sex acts for money placed on backpage.com by a confidential informant, according to the probable cause statements filed by St. George Police in support of the arrests.
Each of the men negotiated sex acts in exchange for money in text messages with the confidential informant, according to court documents, and were arrested after meeting at a prearranged location and paying between $100 and $150 for the sex acts they had discussed.
The men were transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. As this report publishes, Vallejo remains in police custody while the six other defendants have been released on $1,950 bail pending trial.
Prior to the sting operation, Blake Cozzens held the position of Iron County Republican Party Treasurer.
In a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday, Chair of the Iron County Republican party Andrew Young reported Cozzens had resigned from his position at the Iron County GOP. Young added:
While we as a party leadership don’t condone this kind of behavior, we know that everyone has a right to due process in the law.
Young encouraged the community to “be respectful to Blake (Cozzens) and his family.”
Entrapment defense
In these type of arrests, the question of whether a prostitution sting is entrapment is invariably raised.
Under Utah law, it is not entrapment unless law enforcement implants the criminal idea in the mind of the defendant. If the defendant had the proclivity or intent to commit the crime with nothing more than the solicitation by law enforcement, entrapment is not a sustainable defense.
However, if law enforcement used improper pressure or persuasion to induce someone to do something they would not normally do, then the defendant may have an entrapment defense.
Resources
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
I think most of us could care less about consensual sex between adults. What is interesting is the nature of the arrest compared to the RNC morality platform. They love to police the behavior of the nation but can’t even live within the law themselves.
Per porn…Utah’s war on porn is absurd even if I think there are concerns for minors.
In general, traditional conservative values and theocratic christian ones are incompatible despite the RNC trying to marry them for years.
Actually, sexual behavior is a major component of the modern RNC platform.
And his affiliation with a party that pushes puritanical religious ideals on citizens all the while soliciting prostitution is an important exposure of the hypocrisy. Its also is a solid argument on why the federal government should not regulate consensual, adult sex in any fashion.
“In general, traditional conservative values and theocratic christian ones are incompatible despite the RNC trying to marry them for years.”
Can you give an example of this? I don’t follow.
The evangelical base, especially in the south really gained prominence in the RNC in the 70s. Before then the RNC was more traditionally conservative, ie small government influence on personal liberty. The reality is the social platform, ie the claim to evangelical morality, is inconsistent with the libertarian-esque tenets of conservatives. You can’t constantly regulate individual action, ie reduce personal liberty, under the premise of christian values and call yourself conservative, in its classic sense.
Same sex marriage is one example. Legislating morality in the fashion the RNC has not in line with the government respecting personal liberty and equality. Its antithetical to liberty in every fashion. And the roots of that type of legislation are rooted in christian theocracy.
hilarious! no prostitution sting here is complete without the arrest of a prominent Republican.
Did they mention the “confidential informant” is actually an “actively working prostitute” (for lack of better phraseology). I thought they used female undercover policewomen, but nope, even the cops will employ the services of these working girls.
i read the spectrum article. It said the informant was a prostitute that one of these men had “seen” on two prior occasions. The police “hired” this prostitute for this little “sting operation”. It’s strange.