Cedar City man arrested after allegedly stabbing self, groping ambulance worker

Cedar City Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and intoxication following an incident Tuesday night.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said officers responded to a disturbance call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday from a residence in the Iron Springs area near 100 North 4125 West.

A 29-year-old man at the home had reportedly become intoxicated and had stabbed himself multiple times. Two juveniles at the scene also reported to officers the man had touched them inappropriately.

As he was being transported to the hospital for treatment, the man also reportedly groped an ambulance employee, Womack said, adding that the man continued to cause problems during his overnight stay at Cedar City Hospital, during which he was treated for superficial stab wounds and intoxication.

Later, after being discharged from the hospital, the man, identified by authorities as Paul Anthony Castro, was booked into the Iron County Jail on misdemeanor charges of intoxication, resisting arrest, sexual battery, assault and littering.

Womack said Thursday the investigation is still active and additional charges may be pending.

“There could be more charges after the child abuse allegations are finished being investigated,” he said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews