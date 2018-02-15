Would pornography hurt your kids? Fight the New Drug event welcomes all

Stock images depicting the dangers of pornography | Images from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Teenagers have been found to be the largest consumers of internet pornography, their brains are susceptible to the chemical overload it stimulates making it a real danger to them – one the nationally-recognized advocacy campaign, Fight the New Drug, is confronting.

Fight the New Drug will be offered in St. George next week aiming to help adults and young people understand pornography’s threats and deal with pornography addiction.

The Parent-Teacher-Student associations of Snow Canyon High and Middle schools are hosting the event Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Snow Canyon High School. The event is free and will include a one-hour presentation that is open to the entire community. Organizers are especially encouraging parents, grandparents, youth leaders and youth to come.

According to many statistics, the average age a child will be exposed to some form of pornography – most commonly on any number of digital devices in the home – is between 9 and 11 years old, said Tracy Martin, a member of the Snow Canyon High School PTA.

Fight the New Drug will present a research-based message on how pornography affects the brain, the heart, families and the world. The event is designed to be a straightforward, engaging and entertaining presentation focused on empowering people with information and tools to help youth.

The #metoo movement and USA Gymnastics drama have captivated the nation but children will remain vulnerable if parents and guardians do not actively engage in fighting the threats of pornography and sexual abuse, a press statement for the event said.

It is less a religious or moral issue than it is a public health issue, Martin said. If pornography is viewed like a drug, in that it has addictive qualities, then fighting against it is about health and happiness for individuals affected as well as for their community.

The event will be geared toward parents, guardians and other youth educators but children as young as 12 could attend and gain insight from the meeting as well. Martin hopes that the entire community will come and fill the auditorium for what she believes is a really important event.

Members of organizations such as the Washington County Children’s Justice Center and other youth advocacy groups will be attending and will have informational booths as well.

“Everyone who comes will learn something to help protect our kids,” Martin said. “We all need to be aware of the dangers of pornography and band together as a community.”

An opportunity drawing for prizes will be held at the conclusion of the meeting.

Event details

What: Community parent meeting with Fight the New Drug.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Fight the New Drug: Website.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.