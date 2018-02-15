Florida school shooting takes the life of LDS girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old LDS girl was among those killed Wednesday in the Florida high school shooting, church officials confirmed.
Alaina Petty died from her injuries after being shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She was a member of the Coral Springs Ward of the Coral Springs Florida Stake, officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday, as reported by KSL.com.
Another member of the ward, Madeleine Wilford, 17, was seriously injured in the mass shooting and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
“To all of the victims and their loved ones, we extend our love,” the church statement said. “These are hours filled with grief, emptiness and a terrible sense of loss. We unite our prayers with millions of others who are mourning and praying for them.”
Petty’s great-aunt Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote in a Facebook post, “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” asking people to lift up Petty’s family in prayer.
Petty was a “valiant young member of the Coral Springs Ward,” church leader Stephen E. Thompson wrote in an update.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
Read the full story here.
Written by Tracie Snowder, KSL.com
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright 2018 KSL.com
26 Comments
And what of the 16 other victims ? No importance ?
Ronbo, I agree! The other 16 victims aren’t recognized because they weren’t members of the LDS Church? I call BS!
It’s clear these members of the LDS church don’t look in the mirror in the morning. absolutely one of the most disgusting articles to be put on St George news.
evidently the people at St George news have absolutely no morals whatsoever and then the St George news editor censors what we post ? it’s clear to see what their religious point of view isn’t it ?
geez louise, dump, never seen u get ur feathers so ruffled. It was a ksl article ‘reprint’. go take ur meds and calm down.
geez louise idiot Bob I’m doing exactly the same thing you do . now go take your meds and lighten up
Look everybody ( comments ) aka Bob is now complaing about Mormon bashing I always knew he was a fake
This is without a doubt one of the most ignorant articles ever on St George news. the only reason this article was written is because she’s LDS ! thanks for your sympathy for the other 16 people that died
Shame on whoever conceived and wrote this article. Way to be insensitive and bigoted.
It was written by a member of the LDS church. who else would of written an article like this. This just shows how ignorant and disrespectful they are. This is ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING.
and shame on St George news for posting this Mormon garbage
If St George news has any dignity whatsoever they will delete this article immediately !
KSL is an unofficial media apparatus of the LDS corporation.
Had these victims had ties to UT this would’ve been ok to publish.
Just b/c they are members in Utah’s official state religion does not make them deserve special recognition over other victims
Wow, just wow…..I could hardly believe what I was reading. And that was just the headline
New low for SG News and LDS Church. Why is the victim’s religion a factor here? Did the shooter care? Disgraceful.
It doesn’t say much for the people working at St George news does it !
ST GEORGE NEWS ….DELETE THIS ARTICLE. !!! and show some respect to the families of the other 16 people that were murdered !
A horrible article. Drop the LDS crap!
Pure and simple Mormon ignorance and bigotry at it’s finest
Why is giving the people of St.George and the LDS church ONE article a big deal. We give articles to gays, we give articles to accidents, we give articles to businesses. Why the outrage to an article to try to make personal the horrible attack that took place. I am not Mormon but I am amazed by all the morons offended by this.
Kyle, speaking for all us morons, you are an idiot. I think we morons feel it is very inappropriate to single out a victim due to her religion as somehow being more tragic than the death of the other 16 victims that were not Mormon. Be very leary of calling everyone a moron when you are a minority of one. You seem to have a very high opinion of yourself that seems unwarranted in this case.
422 nailed it
KSL’s article was in bad taste, but they also had a much larger piece on the KSL site that named all of the victims. It almost feels like we’re being pranked 🙂
Oh wow you’re a Moron because you’re offended by some of the comments
you don’t get it either..hahahaha! makes you a moron !
They printed a story of local interest. But some hate filled morons just don’t get it.
You must be a moron because of your hate filled comment then eh ?
you don’t get it either..hahahaha! makes you a moron !
You screwed up StG News, it’s ok. Just own it, apologize, and move on.