Florida school shooting takes the life of LDS girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old LDS girl was among those killed Wednesday in the Florida high school shooting, church officials confirmed.

Alaina Petty died from her injuries after being shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She was a member of the Coral Springs Ward of the Coral Springs Florida Stake, officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday, as reported by KSL.com.

Another member of the ward, Madeleine Wilford, 17, was seriously injured in the mass shooting and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

“To all of the victims and their loved ones, we extend our love,” the church statement said. “These are hours filled with grief, emptiness and a terrible sense of loss. We unite our prayers with millions of others who are mourning and praying for them.”

Petty’s great-aunt Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote in a Facebook post, “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” asking people to lift up Petty’s family in prayer.

Petty was a “valiant young member of the Coral Springs Ward,” church leader Stephen E. Thompson wrote in an update.

